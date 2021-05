Citing dubious clinical benefit, ICER recommends low price for aducanumab

While it remains to be seen whether the FDA will break with its advisory panel and approve Biogen Inc.’s high-profile Alzheimer’s candidate by the June 7 PDUFA date, the clinical data for beta-amyloid-targeting aducanumab didn’t exactly impress experts at the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review, who suggested an annual price tag of $2,560 to $8,290.