Taliaz brightens outlook for depression with Predictix AI

Across the world, rates of depression have reached alarming new heights as a result of the grief, uncertainty and isolation experienced through the pandemic. Despite the high prevalence of depression, its treatment remains a hit-or-miss affair. Up to two-thirds of patients fail to respond to the first antidepressant prescribed and many of them never return to try another. Tel Aviv-based Taliaz Ltd. has developed an artificial intelligence-driven tool to help psychiatrists and other prescribers get it right the first time.