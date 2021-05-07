BioWorld - Friday, May 7, 2021
Taliaz brightens outlook for depression with Predictix AI

May 7, 2021
By Annette Boyle
Across the world, rates of depression have reached alarming new heights as a result of the grief, uncertainty and isolation experienced through the pandemic. Despite the high prevalence of depression, its treatment remains a hit-or-miss affair. Up to two-thirds of patients fail to respond to the first antidepressant prescribed and many of them never return to try another. Tel Aviv-based Taliaz Ltd. has developed an artificial intelligence-driven tool to help psychiatrists and other prescribers get it right the first time.
