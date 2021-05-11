DUBLIN – Mina Therapeutics Ltd. continues to make progress in its long-term ambition to establish small activating RNA (saRNA) as a new therapeutic modality. The biotech has now entered a multitarget research collaboration with Eli Lilly and Co., in which it is receiving $25 million up front and up to $245 million in development and commercial milestones per product. The deal covers up to five targets, all selected by Indianapolis-based Lilly. The indications were not disclosed but they span the pharma firm’s key therapeutic areas, which include cardiometabolic disease, oncology, immunology, neuroscience and pain.

Capsigen enters AAV deal with Biogen worth up to $1.3B

Privately held Capsigen Inc. will collaborate with Biogen Inc. to engineer AAV capsids to address underlying genetic causes of CNS and neuromuscular disorders. Biogen receives the exclusive license under Capsigen’s technology for an undisclosed number of targets. Capsigen gets $15 million up front and could bring in as much as $42 million in research milestone payments and up to another $1.25 billion in development and commercial payments if the programs hit developmental milestones and sales thresholds. Vancouver, Wash.-based Capsigen could also receive royalties on net sales of products springing from the collaboration. The deal follows Biogen’s March decision to build a gene therapy manufacturing facility at its Research Triangle Park location in North Carolina.

Another SPAC merger; at $2.5B, biggest yet, for platform company Gingko Bioworks

About 13 years after four MIT graduate students and a computer science professor launched Gingko Bioworks Inc., the Boston-based synthetic biology platform business is merging with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in the largest life sciences deal of its kind to date. The $2.5 billion in gross proceeds, including $1.725 billion held in trust from Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.’s IPO just two months ago, and a $775 million oversubscribed PIPE (private investment in public equity), will be used to scale Gingko’s horizontal platform for cell programming. The deal includes a bonus: Industry veteran Arie Belldegrun partnered with the SPAC and is joining Gingko’s board.

Pregene licenses BCMA CAR T-cell therapy to Dr. Reddy’s in $162.5M deal

Shenzhen Pregene Biopharma Co. Ltd. has out-licensed its internally developed BCMA CAR T-cell therapy, PRG-1801, to Indian pharma giant Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. in a $162.5 million deal to develop and commercialize it in India. It’s Pregene’s second licensing deal for PRG-1801, after it licensed greater China rights to Simcere Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. in February 2020.

Appia Bio closes $52M series A round to lead the way on CAR-iNKT cell therapy

Appia Bio Inc. raised $52 million in a series A funding round to bring forward a novel take on allogeneic cell therapy for cancer, based on a rare lymphocyte population, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cells, which exhibit aspects of both NK cell and T-cell biology. The Los Angeles, Calif.-based firm has developed a technology platform – ACUA (Appia Cells Utilized for Allogeneic) – that enables it to generate at scale functional, off-the-shelf iNKT cells from hematopoietic stem cells that are modified to express chimeric antigen receptors to target cancer cells.

FDA expands EUA for Pfizer-Biontech COVID-19 vaccine to adolescents

As expected, the FDA has expanded emergency use authorization for Pfizer Inc. and Biontech SE’s COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty (tozinameran), to include adolescents 12 through 15 years of age, marking what Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock called "a significant step in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic." Next up, a Wednesday meeting of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will discuss and vote on a recommendation regarding its use in the new group.

New SARS-CoV-2 ‘variant of concern’ designated as labs seek more data

LONDON – The SARS-CoV-2 variant first detected in India last year has joined those from the U.K., South Africa and Brazil as a “variant of global concern,” the World Health Organization said on May 10. The announcement followed a few days after the U.K designated B.1.617.2 as a variant of concern, based on the assessment it is at least as transmissible as B.1.1.7, the mutated form of the virus that has swept the world since it was first found in the U.K. in September 2020. Public Health England, the agency that made the decision to escalate the designation from variant under investigation to variant of concern, is now investigating the biological basis for the likely higher transmissibility of B.1.617.2.

Needed vaccine sits while Emergent investigation continues

Manufacturing problems at Emergent Biosolutions Inc.’s Baltimore facility continue to keep the U.S. from sending its 60 million doses of Astrazeneca plc’s COVID-19 vaccine to countries that are in dire need of it. Speaking at a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing May 11, Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said the drug substance for the 60 million doses was made at the Emergent plant when the plant also was producing drug substance for Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine. The FDA, which hasn’t authorized the Astrazeneca vaccine for use in the U.S., will not clear those doses for export until it’s assured there was no cross-contamination.

U.S.-supported patent waiver meets with skepticism in Asia

HONG KONG – The Biden administration’s support for a TRIPS waiver of COVID-19 vaccine patents has already met a chorus of resistance from Western companies. In Asia, skepticism about how it would be achieved and what it will cover, is widespread.

MHRA finalizes biosimilar guidance

Building on existing guidance and nearly eight years’ experience with biosimilar monoclonal antibodies and fusion proteins, the U.K.’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) issued a final guidance detailing a streamlined approach to licensing biosimilars.

Also in the news

Adaptimmune, Adaptive Phage, Aedesiusone, Akouos, Alexion, Algernon, Alnylam, Alzamend Neuro, Anticancer, Arcturus, Arthrosi, Ascendis, Astellas, Astrazeneca, Aum, Autobahn, Axcella, Beam, Biontech, Biosight, Bioxcel, Bold, Bostongene, Brooklyn Immunotherapeutics, Catamaran, Cerecor, CMG, Codiak, Day One, Dynavax, Dyno, Facio, Foghorn, Freeline, G1, Handok, Harbour Biomed, Helix, Hifibio, Iktos, Immatics, Insmed, Kadimastem, Laevoroc Oncology, Larimar, M6P, Monrol, Navidea, Neurogene, Noxopharm, Noxxon, Numinus, Nuvalent, Oculis, Orchard, Organicell, Passage, Pfizer, Phico, Phio, Poseida, Precision, Prothena, Q Biomed, Roche, Rocket, Samus, Senti, Siteone, Telix, Tetra, Tevogen, Valneva, Verve