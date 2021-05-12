Biopharma startups seeking a mix of a mix of financial, strategic and operational support gained a new option Wednesday with the announcement of Perceptive Xontogeny Venture Fund II from Perceptive Advisors LLC. The fund, expected to lead series A financings in the range of $20 million to $40 million, with capacity for series B participation, closed with $515 million in capital commitments. It's led by portfolio manager and CEO Chris Garabedian.

Minerva renews its drive to an NDA in treating schizophrenia

Bolstered by new and positive open-label extension data, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. won’t let a failed phase III of roluperidone in treating schizophrenia get in the way of considering an NDA filing. In May 2020, the phase III study missed its primary and secondary endpoints. A December meeting with the FDA to find a way forward prompted the 40-week open-label extension study that showed improvement in negative symptoms with a limited number of relapses. The data also showed reduced emotional experience, an assessment of patients’ motivation for taking part in everyday activities. Roluperidone at both doses was safe and well-tolerated, and treatment-emergent adverse events were generally mild to moderate in severity. The Waltham, Mass.-based company stock (NASDAQ:NERV) got a strong boost as shares had risen 20% at midday.

Markets tough on cancer focused biopharmas

Business development among biopharmaceutical companies working on therapeutics for cancer indications has been brisk this year with 32% of the 654 deals recorded to date by BioWorld involving cancer indications. However, public companies in the area haven’t gained much investor enthusiasm, with the BioWorld Cancer index dropping almost 13% year-to-date, with 6% of this loss in valuation taking place this month.

ACIP weighing in on COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents

In the next step of making a COVID-19 vaccine available to 12- to 15-year-olds in the U.S., the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is holding an emergency meeting May 12 to discuss the data that resulted in the FDA expanding the emergency use authorization for Pfizer Inc. and Biontech SE’s COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty (tozinameran), to cover adolescents. The committee also will discuss clinical considerations in administering the vaccine to adolescents. Later in the day, ACIP will hear updates on issues with other COVID-19 vaccines and emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants.

ChinaBio Partnering Forum: Multinational corporations view China as source of innovation and accelerator of digital health

Multinational players are changing the way they look at China as a source for innovation. The country is also leading innovation in business models by accelerating digital health, which could make a global impact. At the ChinaBio Partnering Forum, panelists representing Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Sanofi SA and Johnson & Johnson all shared what they have witnessed in there and how they’re already tapping China-sourced innovations.

Pandemic recovery key theme of Australia’s budget with med-tech, biotech sectors praising new measures

PERTH, Australia – Australia’s budget theme for the 2021 to 2022 fiscal year is rebuilding the economy following COVID-19, and med-tech and biotech leaders were praising some of the new measures. The government is encouraging investment in Australian med tech and biotech by introducing a patent box that will reduce taxes on income from innovative research to encourage businesses to undertake research and development in Australia and keep intellectual property in the country. According to the plan, corporate income derived from those patents would be taxed at a 17% corporate tax rate, down from the current 30% rate.

AAI 2021: In immunity, IL-33 signals stop as well as go

Parasitic worms, or helminths, are a major global health issue. Roughly a quarter of the world’s population is infected with helminths, which can be transmitted via either the soil or food. Such infections are much more prevalent in individuals living in poverty, and when they occur in children, they can stunt development and contribute to keeping their victims trapped in poverty. At the same time, “parasites have been a prolific area of biomedical research to emerge,” De’Broski Herbert told his audience at the 2021 annual meeting of the American Association of Immunologists. “Models like leishmania, toxoplasma and parasitic helminth models…. have revealed for us many, many basic immunologic mechanisms that we appreciate in a variety of contexts.”

