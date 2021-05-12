FDA/Xavier Medcon Conference

Speaker makes case for bringing clinicians on board the cybersecurity train

It’s no secret that physicians are the interface between device makers and the patient, but their role in cybersecurity has been limited to date. However, Christian Dameff, assistant professor of biomedical informatics and computer science at the University of California San Diego, said its time to engage physicians once they are in practice and to include cybersecurity in medical school education, two efforts he said would go a long way toward improving medical device cybersecurity in the clinical setting.