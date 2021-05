Chinabio Partnering Forum

Multinational corporations view China as source of innovation and accelerator of digital health

Multinational players are changing the way they look at China as a source for innovation as it accelerates efforts in areas such as digital health in pursuit of desire to make a global impact. At the Chinabio Partnering Forum, panelists representing Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Sanofi SA and Johnson & Johnson all shared what they have witnessed there and how they’re already tapping China-sourced innovations.