Egnite aims to spark change in structural heart disease care with new predictive suite

Egnite Inc. emerged from stealth mode in February 2021 with the goal of combining data analytics and digital health technology to illuminate and solve persistent issues in the diagnosis and treatment of structural heart disease. Three months later, it has added artificial intelligence (AI) to its flagship solution, Cardiocare, to drive better diagnosis of aortic stenosis and help physicians predict patient outcomes.