It took a few years and three tries, but Heron Therapeutics Inc. finally got its pain drug, HTX-011, over the FDA finish line. Branded Zynrelef, the long-acting local anesthetic will go up against Pacira Biosciences Inc.’s Exparel (bupivacaine) just as the U.S. postoperative pain market starts picking up following the 2020 COVID-19-related slowdown. Zynrelef (bupivacaine and meloxicam), which had a May 12 PDUFA date, is approved for use in adults for soft tissue or periarticular instillation to produce postsurgical analgesia for up to 72 hours after bunionectomy, open inguinal herniorrhaphy and total knee arthroplasty. The San Diego-based company stock (NASDAQ:HRTX) slid slightly at midday as shares dipped about 4.5%.

Flare Therapeutics ignites the hunt for transcription factor drugs with $82M series A

Flare Therapeutics Inc. emerged from stealth mode with $82 million in series A financing and an ambitious agenda to systematically drug transcription factors associated with cancer and other neurological, genetic and immunological conditions.



ASGCT 2021: Engineering blood cells can treat brain diseases

Collectively, lysosomal storage disorders (LSDs) are caused by malfunctions in metabolic enzymes in the lysosome system. Depending on which enzyme is missing, toxic metabolites accumulate. While LSDs are highly heterogenous – even within one disease, presentation can vary widely – neurodegeneration is a common feature. In fact, “lysosomal proteins are emerging as key players in both pediatric and adult neurodegeneration,” Natalia Gomez-Ospina told her audience at the 2021 American Society for Gene and Cell Therapy meeting. And, as neurodegenerative disorders, LSDs share the challenges that are a part of developing therapies for other brain diseases.

Impact of WTO waiver would be in the details

Up to 157 U.S. patents could be legally infringed if the World Trade Organization were to adopt an intellectual property waiver as originally proposed by India and South Africa. Of course, that number could grow as more products and methods are developed to prevent, diagnose, contain, trace and treat COVID-19 infections. If the text of the waiver were restricted to vaccine-related IP, a much smaller number of patents would be impacted.

Usefulness of RWD in pediatric cancers still limited

The potential for using real-world data (RWD) to support the development of cancer drugs for children has yet to be realized as researchers, sponsors and regulators continue to struggle with the collection of meaningful data. The quality of genetic datasets, access restrictions and the ability for patients to erase their data all limit the usefulness of current RWD resources, the pediatrics subcommittee of the Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee told the FDA May 12.

Chinabio Partnering Forum: Life sciences VC firms maturing in China with fast turnaround

Venture capitalists in China are adopting different models to quickly create value from biopharma companies and are able to exit much faster than their U.S counterparts. Very often, Chinese VC firms see a short-term turnaround. Greg Scott, founder and chairman of Chinabio Group, noted that while it takes five to eight years for U.S. firms to see turnaround, it takes two to three years for their Chinese counterparts.

