Ultrasight eyes $13M series B funding for cardiac ultrasound technology

HONG KONG – Ultrasight Ltd. has closed a $13 million series B funding round, and is a step closer to entering the clinic in the U.S. with its cardiac ultrasound software. With the funds in hand, Rehovot, Israel-based Ultrasight aims to start clinical trials in the U.S. for its artificial intelligence (AI)-guided software for cardiac ultrasound.