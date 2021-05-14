LONDON – Delaying the second dose of Pfizer Inc./Biontech SE’s COVID-19 vaccine significantly increases the antibody response in people ages 80 to 99, compared to the approved schedule of two doses three weeks apart, according to the latest data from the U.K. coronavirus immunology consortium. Extending the second dose interval to 12 weeks increased the peak SARS-CoV-2 spike protein-specific antibody response 3.5-fold, compared to that seen in older people who had their second vaccination at three weeks.

Blind alley? Biogen’s gene therapy misses primary endpoint in inherited retinal disease

Little more than two years ago, Biogen Inc. plunked down about $800 million for gene therapy developer Nightstar Therapeutics plc, which had an X-linked retinitis pigmentosa drug in its pipeline. Top-line results from the phase II/III of cotoretigene toliparvovec (BIIB-112) show the drug missed its primary endpoint of producing a statistically significant improvement in the proportion of treated study eyes. The company said it has yet to determine next steps for the therapy while adding that it was encouraged by positive trends in the study’s other clinically relevant endpoints, such as the measure of visual acuity in low light. Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. and Meiragtx Ltd. are both in the clinic as they develop therapies for the inherited retinal disease that leads to blindness.

Elpiscience closes $105M series C to move CD39 antibody to U.S. trial, eyes IPO next

Shanghai-based Elpiscience Biopharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. raised $105 million in a series C financing round to move candidates, starting with an anti-CD39 antibody, into clinical studies in the U.S. The funds will also support the company’s efforts in finding new mechanisms for cancer immunotherapy and potential partners, it said. The Greater Bay Area Homeland Development Fund led the round.

Adicet of data to the heap; Allogene, Celyad also among allogeneic T-cell players

Allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell (AlloCAR T) specialist Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s promise of data readouts at this year’s American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting, along with the virtual CD19 forum slated by the company for May 19, whetted investor thirst in the space. Of particular interest from South San Francisco-based Allogene will be updated results from the dose-escalation phase I Alpha study with CD19-targeting ALLO-501 in relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphoma or follicular lymphoma

Splisense raises $28.5 million in series B for cystic fibrosis therapy

HONG KONG – Israel’s Splisense Ltd. has closed a $28.5 million series B financing that it said will support pipeline development including its lead antisense oligonucleotide candidate, SPL84-23, for the potential treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF). The company, which develops mRNA-altering therapies for CF and other genetic pulmonary diseases, attracted support for the round from Orbimed, Israel Biotech Fund, Biotel Ltd. and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Chinabio Partnering Forum: Competition in dealmaking intensifies for Chinese biopharma

While partnering activities reached new highs in 2020, Chinese biopharma players found it more difficult to snatch good deals in a more competitive landscape. They now need to act faster and do more preparation work to seize partnering opportunities, panelists said at the Chinabio Partnering Forum. Partnering activities are only getting more robust, data from Chinabio showed. In 2020, the number of deals jumped to 684 from just 142 five years ago, and the deals amounted to $30.5 billion, almost a double of $17.6 billion in 2019.

Also in the news

