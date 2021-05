Health Canada approved single-use cystoscope takes aim at reusable scopes

TORONTO – Ambu Inc. has won Health Canada clearance for a flexible, single-use cystoscope for diagnosing, managing, and treating lower urinary disorders such as incontinence and bladder cancer. The disposable Ascope 4 Cysto system goes head-to-head with reusable urology scopes that must be reprocessed after each use, diminishing image quality and mechanical performance, said Jens Kemp, Ambu’s vice president of marketing for North America.