Soteria raises $42M series A to develop switchable bispecific T-cell engagers

Soteria Biotherapeutics Inc., a company developing switchable bispecific T-cell engagers to treat patients with solid tumors, has raised $42 million in series A financing to fund early development of a pipeline of candidates with potential in validated cancer targets, it said. Roche Venture Fund and 5AM Ventures led the round, with further investments from M Ventures, Novartis Venture Fund and Alexandria Venture Investments.