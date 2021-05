Supreme Court: Enbrel biosimilars will have to wait out U.S. patents

It looks like the two biosimilars referencing Amgen Inc.’s Enbrel (etanercept) will have to wait out the rest of the decade before launching in the U.S. The U.S. Supreme Court declined May 17 to hear Sandoz Inc.’s appeal of last year’s split Federal Circuit ruling affirming the validity of two patents protecting etanercept and its manufacturing methods