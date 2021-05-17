BioWorld - Monday, May 17, 2021
Dia Imaging combines AI with Sonoscapes’ ultrasound for cardiac analysis solution

May 17, 2021
By David Ho
HONG KONG – Dia Imaging Analysis Ltd. has teamed up with Sonoscape Medical Corp. to deliver cardiac ultrasound artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. The partnership aims to reduce the variability associated with manual or visual analysis, and increase efficiency and accuracy throughout the analysis process. As a result, China-based Sonoscape's ultrasound devices will be offering a layer of automated AI-based analysis to support the clinician’s decision-making process, courtesy of Dia's AI-based cardiac solutions.
