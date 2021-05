Kinos and Restor3d merge to step up their presence in the foot and ankle market

Restor3d Inc. added a new dimension to its offerings with its merger with Kinos Medical Inc. The combination will increase Restor3d’s presence in the foot and ankle repair and replacement market by adding the Kinos Axiom total ankle system to its portfolio of 3D-printed implants using biomedical materials in a variety of applications.