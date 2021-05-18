Study of surgical LAA closure could boost percutaneous device sales

Percutaneously implanted devices designed to seal off the left atrial appendage (LAA) have been around for some time, but a recent study of surgical closure of the appendage might have a beneficial effect on sales of these devices despite that the study did not deal directly with these devices. The results were compelling enough to provoke a halt to the study before all patients had reached the projected term of follow-up, and at least one observer said it may be time to study whether more routine use of devices for percutaneous LAA closure is indicated.