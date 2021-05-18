2021 ACC Scientific Sessions

Study of surgical LAA closure could boost percutaneous device sales

Percutaneously implanted devices designed to seal off the left atrial appendage (LAA) have been around for some time, but a recent study of surgical closure of the appendage might have a beneficial effect on sales of these devices despite that the study did not deal directly with these devices. The results were compelling enough to provoke a halt to the study before all patients had reached the projected term of follow-up, and at least one observer said it may be time to study whether more routine use of devices for percutaneous LAA closure is indicated.