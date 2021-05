Controversy over FDA regulation of lab-developed tests springs back to life

The FDA’s legal authority to regulate lab-developed tests (LDTs) has come into question on several occasions in a number of venues, and the issue is enjoying new life yet again thanks to more activity on Capitol Hill. While two competing pieces of legislation are back in play, the most critical question may be whether the FDA has any authority left at all after the August 2020 rescission letter from the Department of Health and Human Services.