FDLI annual conference

Shuren floats optional total product life cycle advisory mechanism

With the next user fee agreement negotiations underway, device makers are not keen on a substantial hike in fee volumes. Nonetheless, Jeff Shuren, director of the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health, has proposed a total product life cycle (TPLC) advisory function for the next user fee agreement, something he said would bring more predictability to industry and allow the agency to interact much more routinely with device makers.