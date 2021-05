Numab lays down a marker in immuno-oncology with $111M series C round

DUBLIN – Numab Therapeutics AG has moved closer to the front rank of European antibody developers by raising CHF100 million (US$111 million) in a series C financing round to accelerate the development of NM21-1480, a trispecific antibody that acts both as a PD-L1 inhibitor and 4-1BB (CD137) agonist. It also contains a human serum albumin recognition group, to extend its circulatory half-life.