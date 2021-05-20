Heru Inc. has raised $30 million in a series A financing to support further development of its artificial intelligence-enabled, wearable eye diagnostic and vision correction platform. D1 Capital Partners led the round, with participating from Softbank Ventures Opportunity Fund, Maurice Ferre, Frederic Moll, Krillion Ventures and a consortium of investors with expertise in developing, launching and scaling innovative medical technologies.

Revised standard for lung cancer screening provokes reopening of Medicare coverage memo

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force has updated its recommendations for lung cancer screening, which expands the age group for screening to include those aged 50-54 years. The change has forced the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to reopen the national coverage memo for low-dose CT screening for lung cancer, a concomitant expansion of which would add millions to the number of Americans who are eligible for annual screening procedures.

Palantir sets expansive sights on health care

The tech sector's high-profile march into life sciences, from Alphabet Inc.'s Verily to IBM Corp.'s Watson, hasn't always been smooth. Successes, such as Exscientia Ltd. and Benevolentai Ltd., have almost universally emerged from within the biopharma sector rather than without. Now Palantir Technologies Inc., a data analysis specialist known best for its counterterrorism and defense work, is looking to bridge the gap with an artificial intelligence platform it is billing as an "operating system" for health care and other companies. Early applications of the system have spanned government, academic and private ventures, including a deal announced earlier this month with Celuarity Inc.

Eye on the future, countries continue to push for access to COVID-19 technologies

As COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to surge in some countries, so does the demand for unfettered access to the technologies behind SARS-CoV-2 vaccines and other medical products. In seeking that access, several countries are stressing the need to develop their own manufacturing capacity as they look beyond the current pandemic. “Expanding our regional capacity to manufacture strategic medical supplies ‒ especially vaccines ‒ is a must, both for our people and as a matter of health security,” Carissa Etienne, director of the Pan American Health Organization, said May 19 at the group’s weekly media briefing. That will require access to the mRNA technology used in the Moderna Inc. and Pfizer Inc./Biontech SE COVID-19 vaccines. Noting that mRNA technologies could be used for other vaccines, Etienne said, “PAHO is working closely with the World Health Organization on its COVID-19 mRNA vaccine technology transfer hub.”

K1 funding first step to disrupting knee brace industry, Stoko says

TORONTO – A successful seed round of C$6 million (US$4.74 million) will help startup company Stoko Inc. accelerate market expansion of a device designed to offer better support for knee joints injured during sports activities than rigid knee braces. Knitted directly into a sporting tight, the K1 Embrace system supports the knee along the surface of the skin and may also provide better knee support for injuries in the workplace and elsewhere.

Also in the news

