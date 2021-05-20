Abstracts related to the upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) meeting were made public. Creating buzz were data from such firms as Allogene Therapeutics Inc., Atyr Pharma Inc., Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. and Bristol Myers Squibb Co. Cambridge, Mass.-based Black Diamond saw its shares (NASDAQ:BDTX) trading midday at $15.48, down $6.75, or 30%, in reaction to phase I data with BDTX-189 in advanced solid tumors harboring EGFR or HER2 alterations. Held virtually again this year, the ASCO meeting takes place June 4-8.

Numab lays down a marker in immuno-oncology with $111M series C round

DUBLIN – Numab Therapeutics AG has moved closer to the front rank of European antibody developers by raising CHF100 million (US$111 million) in a series C financing round to accelerate the development of NM21-1480, a trispecific antibody that acts both as a PD-L1 inhibitor and 4-1BB (CD137) agonist. It also contains a human serum albumin recognition group, to extend its circulatory half-life.

Greek study suggests mortality benefit for Kineret in COVID-19

Where Ilaris (canakinumab) failed, can Kineret (anakinra) succeed? Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB is reporting that an investigator-initiated phase III study of its interleukin-1 (IL-1) blocker Kineret (anakinra) in 594 hospitalized COVID-19 patients with moderate or severe pneumonia, who had a poor prognosis, uncovered what appear to be dramatic benefits. Top-line data were released earlier this month, but the study investigators reported this week, in a preprint that has not completed peer review, that the drug plus standard of care led to a relative reduction in mortality at day 28 of 55% as compared with standard of care only and reduced average time until discharge from intensive care unit treatment by four days.

U.K.’s mix-and-match trial to test seven vaccines for possible COVID-19 booster campaign

LONDON – The U.K. is launching a trial to investigate the potential use of seven different COVID-19 vaccines as boosters, to provide safety and immunogenicity data for if/when immune responses to initial vaccination wane and a revaccination campaign is needed later in the year. The trial, at 18 sites across the country, will recruit 2,886 participants who previously received two doses of either Astrazeneca plc or Pfizer Inc./Biontech SE’s COVID-19 vaccines. They will be randomized to receive a third dose, or half a dose, of either the Astrazeneca, Pfizer, Moderna Inc., Curevac AG, Valneva SA, Novavax Inc. or Johnson & Johnson vaccines. While some manufacturers are testing booster shots of their own vaccines, this is the first study in the world to be making so many simultaneous assessments,

Eye on the future, countries continue to push for access to COVID-19 technologies

As COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to surge in some countries so does the demand for unfettered access to the technologies behind SARS-CoV-2 vaccines and other medical products. In seeking that access, several countries are stressing the need to develop their own manufacturing capacity as they look beyond the current pandemic. “Expanding our regional capacity to manufacture strategic medical supplies – especially vaccines – is a must, both for our people and as a matter of health security,” Carissa Etienne, director of the Pan American Health Organization, said May 19 at the group’s weekly media briefing. That will require access to the mRNA technology used in the Moderna Inc. and Pfizer Inc./Biontech SE COVID-19 vaccines. Noting that mRNA technologies could be used for other vaccines, Etienne said, “PAHO is working closely with the World Health Organization on its COVID-19 mRNA vaccine technology transfer hub.”

Palantir sets expansive sights on health care

The tech sector's high profile march into life sciences, from Alphabet Inc.'s Verily to IBM Corp.'s Watson, hasn't always been smooth. Successes, such as Exscientia Ltd. and Benevolentai Ltd., have almost universally emerged from within the biopharma sector rather than without. Now Palantir Technologies Inc., a data analysis specialist known best for its counterterrorism and defense work, is looking to bridge the gap with an artificial intelligence platform it is billing as an "operating system" for health care and other companies. Early applications of the system have spanned government, academic and private ventures, including a deal announced earlier this month with Celularity Inc.

Iron fist could make for less toxic cancer drug

With the advent of targeted therapies, cancer drugs have made strides in safety as well as efficacy. Still, because of the life threatening nature of the illness, safety is less of a focus in cancer drugs that other therapy types. And in general, much like a surgeon can call surgery routine mainly because it is not happening to them, side effects can seem less onerous to those inflicting them than to those enduring them. Rashes, for example, which are a socially debilitating side effect of BRAF inhibitors, were initially considered more of a cosmetic issue by some doctors. At week two of the American Association for Cancer Research annual meeting, researchers described several different ways to reduce such toxicities in a session on “Strategies in Developing Safer Oncology Drugs.”

H5N8 avian flu emerges as next public health risk

In their latest submission to Science, Weifeng Shi, director and professor at the Institute of Pathogen Biology at Shandong First Medical University in China, and George Gao, head of Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, have warned that “the global spread of H5N8 avian influenza viruses is a public health concern.”

FDA checks in and Anixa plans to respond on IND for ovarian cancer

Anixa Biosciences Inc. and the Moffitt Cancer Center now have details the FDA said it needs regarding their CAR T therapy development program. The collaborators said the information can be provided to the FDA in about 30 days. The agency then has 30 days to respond. The study under the IND application, submitted in March, was placed on clinical hold pending submission of the additional information. The CAR T targeting follicle stimulating hormone receptor in the study is for treating ovarian cancer.

FTC seeks sanctions against Shkreli

Claiming that convicted felon Martin Shkreli continues to control Vyera Pharmaceuticals LLC (formerly Turing Pharmaceuticals AG) from prison, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is seeking sanctions against the former hedge fund manager for intentionally destroying text and WhatsApp messages on his company-issued phone and a contraband phone years after he was instructed to preserve all documents potentially relevant to an ongoing investigation and litigation. The FTC and several states filed a civil suit last year in federal court against Vyera, Shkreli and Kevin Mulleady, who co-founded Turing and served as board chair for Vyera’s parent company, Phoenixus AG, of Baar, Switzerland, accusing them of engaging in an anticompetitive scheme to preserve a monopoly for the antiparasitic Daraprim (pyrimethamine), which has been on the market for more than 60 years.

Also in the news

