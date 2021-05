FTC seeks sanctions against Shkreli

Claiming that convicted felon Martin Shkreli continues to exert control over Vyera Pharmaceuticals LLC from prison, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is seeking sanctions against the former hedge fund manager for intentionally destroying text and WhatsApp messages on his company-issued phone and a contraband phone years after he was instructed to preserve all documents potentially relevant to an ongoing antitrust investigation and litigation.