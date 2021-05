Revised standard for lung cancer screening provokes reopening of Medicare coverage memo

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) has updated its recommendations for lung cancer screening, which expands the age group for screening to include those aged 50-54 years. The change has forced CMS to reopen the national coverage memo for low-dose CT screening for lung cancer, which appears to be set to add millions to the number of Americans who are eligible for annual screening procedures.