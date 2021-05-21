DUBLIN – Skysona (elivaldogene autotemcel, Lenti-D), Bluebird Bio Inc.’s gene therapy for cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, received a nod from the EMA’s Committee for Human Medicinal Products (CHMP) during its May meeting this week, paving the way for a formal European authorization in the coming weeks. It will constitute the first approval for the product, which emerged from a longstanding collaboration between Cambridge, Mass.-based Bluebird Bio and two physician-scientists who pioneered the development of gene therapy for this disease, Patrick Aubourg, of Hôpital Bicêtre, Paris, and Nathalie Cartier, of University Hospital Pitié-Salpêtrière, also in Paris. An FDA approval is some way behind – the company will not complete its BLA filing with the FDA until around midyear.

The EMA issued a positive scientific opinion on Glaxosmithkline plc and Vir Biotechnology Inc.’s sotrovimab for early COVID-19 treatment. The Committee for Human Medicinal Products’ opinion concerns the monoclonal antibody’s use for adolescents ages 12 and older weighing at least 40 kg (88 pounds), plus adults. All must risk progressing to severe COVID-19 and not require oxygen supplementation. The EMA started its rolling review of sotrovimab, previously VIR-7831, in early May and now EU governments can use the opinion to create their marketing authorization decisions. The opinion was based on the interim analysis of a phase III trial that found an 85% (p=0.002) reduction in hospitalizations or death for those receiving sotrovimab compared to placebo.

Shares of Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) leapt 232% to $87.50 by midday on news that, following 25 days of treatment with its lead candidate, ANVS-401 (posiphen), 14 Alzheimer's disease patients in a phase II study showed cognitive improvement of 22% vs. those who received a placebo. Pending successful completion of an ongoing phase IIa study, the company is targeting advancement to late-stage studies later this year.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia – Yiviva Inc., a pharmaceutical company focused on developing botanical drugs, has moved its lead candidate further into an international phase IIb trial for liver cancer and closer to an application through the FDA’s little-used botanicals pathway and a similar pathway in China. The company’s lead candidate, YIV-906, is intended for use in immunotherapy, chemotherapy and radiation therapy.

