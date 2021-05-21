Johnson & Johnson (J&J) won FDA clearance for Rybrevant (amivantamab-vmjw) as the first treatment for adults with non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors bear EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations. U.S. regulators also have given their go-ahead for the Guardant360 CDx companion diagnostic from Guardant Health Inc.

Between 2% and 3% of patients with NSCLC show EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations, which cause fast cell growth and represent the third most common type of EGFR change. New Brunswick, N.J.-based J&J weighed Rybrevant's efficacy in a phase I study called Chrysalis that involved 81 patients whose disease had progressed on or after platinum-based chemotherapy. The main outcome measured was overall response rate, which reached 40%, with a median duration of response (DOR) of 11.1 months, with 63% of patients turning up a DOR of six months or more. Rybrevant won priority review and breakthrough therapy designation from the FDA.

The most common side effects of the bispecific EGFR and cMet antibody include rash, infusion-related reactions, skin infections around the fingernails or toenails, muscle and joint pain, shortness of breath, nausea, fatigue, swelling in the lower legs or hands or face, sores in the mouth, cough, constipation, vomiting and changes in certain blood tests.

Rybrevant should be withheld if patients develop symptoms of interstitial lung disease and permanently discontinued if interstitial lung disease is confirmed, the FDA said. Patients on the drug should limit sun exposure during and for two months after treatment. Problems with vision may arise, and Rybrevant can cause fetal harm if given to a pregnant woman.

The approval came one day after J&J disclosed updated findings from Chrysalis, which gave Rybrevant in combination with lazertinib, a third-generation EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor. Pairing the drugs led to a median DOR of 9.6 months in chemo-naïve patients with NSCLC and EGFR exon 19 deletion or L858R mutations whose disease had progressed after treatment with Tagrisso (osimertinib, Astrazeneca plc). Data will be presented at the June meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology.

Reviewers opened the marketing gate for Rybrevant under Project Orbis, which provides a framework for concurrent submission and review of oncology drugs among international partners. In this case, the FDA collaborated with the Brazilian and U.K. regulators. Application reviews are ongoing at the other agencies.