Ausmedtech 2021

Australia nearing completion of medical device reforms

PERTH, Australia – As D-Day approaches for the European Medical Device Regulations (MDR), Australia is also nearing completion of implementing its own medical device reforms, which closely mirror the EU MDR. “We had to look at aligning as close as possible with the EU system, but we’ve had to align with a moving, incomplete and delayed target, and the TGA asked us to move ahead of the EU reforms,” said John Skerritt, deputy secretary, Health Products Regulation for the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), during the recent Ausmedtech virtual conference.