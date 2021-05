Annovis shares jump on midstage Alzheimer's study readout

Shares of Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) leapt 127.3% to $60 May 21 on news that, following 25 days of treatment with its lead candidate, ANVS-401 (posiphen), 14 early Alzheimer's disease patients enrolled in its ongoing phase IIa study showed cognitive improvement of 22% vs. those who received placebo. Pending successful completion of the study, the company is targeting advancement to late-stage studies later this year.