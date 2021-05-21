Dariohealth expands into behavioral health with $30M Wayforward acquisition

Dariohealth Corp. agreed to acquire Psyinnovations Inc. (dba Wayforward), a behavioral health digital platform, for $30 million. The deal represents Dario's second of 2021, following the acquisition of the digital musculoskeletal company Upright Technologies Ltd. in January. The Wayforward transaction calls for $25 million at closing, with $6 million of that in cash and $19 million in shares of Dario common stock valued at $21.09 per share. In addition, Wayforward will receive another $5 million, if behavioral health revenues exceed a certain threshold in 2022.