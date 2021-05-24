Missing the primary endpoint in a phase IIb study of aldafermin for treating nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) has caused NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. to halt the program’s development. The primary endpoint of the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study was evaluating a dose response showing improvement in liver fibrosis by >1 stage with no worsening of NASH at week 24 (p=0.55). The study also missed achieving statistical significance vs. placebo on secondary endpoints that included NASH resolution and multiple non-invasive NASH measures. NGM has been gradually moving into programs away from its core liver and metabolic studies and into ophthalmology and oncology. The South Francisco-based company’s stock (NASDAQ:NGM) was taking a battering at midday as shares were down 38%.

Abivax lining up pivotal program in ulcerative colitis as ABX-464 hits its marks in phase IIb study

DUBLIN – Abivax SA has started planning for a pivotal phase III program for its inflammatory bowel disease drug candidate ABX-464, following a readout of top-line data from a phase IIb induction study in ulcerative colitis, in which the molecule attained the primary endpoint at all three dose levels tested. It demonstrated efficacy on a range of secondary endpoints, too, while its safety profile also appeared to be favorable. In addition, a preliminary analysis of the first 51 patients enrolled on a long-term maintenance study demonstrated what the company called “increased and durable” clinical remission and endoscopic effects after 48 weeks on therapy.

Takeda files long-term dengue vaccine data to support EU, other applications

New three-year safety and efficacy data on Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.'s dengue vaccine candidate, TAK-003, showed 62% overall vaccine efficacy and substantial protection against hospitalization with the mosquito-borne viral disease. The long-term safety and efficacy data from the trial have been included in regulatory submissions to the EU and dengue-endemic countries and will be part of additional filings planned for 2021, including in the U.S., the company said.

U.S. bond program proposed to spur R&D for unmet medical needs

With the intense focus on developing COVID-19 diagnostics, sequencing tools, vaccines and treatments, the pandemic is having an outsized impact on the global development of drugs and devices to treat other diseases. Recent data show that more than 1,000 clinical trials worldwide remain disrupted by COVID-19, with 60% of those in the U.S., as funding and other resources continue to be directed toward ending the pandemic. To fill those funding gaps in the U.S., Reps. Bobby Rush (D-Ill.) and Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) last week introduced the Long-term Opportunities for Advancing New Studies for Biomedical Research Act, H.R. 3437, to authorize BioBonds, a federally backed loan program for clinical trials that have received FDA clearance and that are focused on unmet medical needs.

Mixed signals? U.S. joins G-20 in supporting voluntary COVID-19-related IP licensing

In the wake of U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai’s support of a proposed compulsory World Trade Organization intellectual property (IP) waiver on COVID-19-related medical products, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris signed onto the G-20’s May 21 Rome Declaration that commits the member countries to work “consistently within the TRIPS agreement” by promoting voluntary IP licensing agreements, technology and knowledge transfers, and patent pooling on mutually agreed terms. Meanwhile, European, U.S. and global biopharma industry organizations released a five-step plan last week to address global vaccine inequities. The organizations noted that by the end of the year, vaccine manufacturers expect to have produced a total of 11 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses – more than enough to vaccinate the world’s adult population. The challenge will be to get those doses distributed equitably.

Also in the news

