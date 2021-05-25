BioWorld - Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Veriskin emerges from stealth mode with nonivasive skin cancer diagnostic tech

May 24, 2021
By Meg Bryant
Veriskin Inc. has emerged from stealth mode with a noninvasive technology for skin cancer diagnosis and screening. The hand-held device, called Truscore, is designed to help nonexpert users quickly ascertain if a suspicious skin lesion is cancerous. Truscore works by detecting and interpreting force-induced hemodynamic differences between normal and malignant skin sores. It uses a proprietary artificial neural network-based artificial intelligence algorithm and protocols to differentiate skin cancers from other harmless skin conditions.
