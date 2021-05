German medical devices market leads Europe but shrinks 5% in 2020

With $41 billion in sales, the medical technology market in Germany leads Europe, followed by France and Italy, which each manage only half the sales of Germany each month. The U.K., in fourth place, barely sees one-fifth of Germany's revenues, according to a report from BVMed, the German association of medical device manufacturers. German firms also reported a 4.9% reduction in business in 2020 due principally to the COVID-19 pandemic.