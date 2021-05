Genetron joins forces with JD Health to develop cancer management options

HONG KONG – Genetron Holdings Ltd. is teaming up with JD Health International Inc. to develop full-cycle cancer management solutions encompassing both online and offline components. The partnership will focus on the six key areas of consumer health care, digitization of liver disease management, government medical associations, sharing of customer screening resources, industry, and user education as well as the consolidation of oncology doctors and experts on a single platform.