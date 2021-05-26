LONDON – New guidelines for stem cell research open the door to extending the legal limit on human embryo research beyond the current 14-day maximum set down 40 years ago. In revised guidelines, the International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR) has moved research on human embryos from category 3, which explicitly bans their study in culture post 14 days in any circumstances, to category 2B, in which research post 14 days would be permissible if there is a clear scientific rationale – and after a thorough specialized review.

U.S. may close COVID-19 vaccine EUA window to newcomers

As the global COVID-19 pandemic continues and variants raise concerns, more companies have jumped into the vaccine space. But unless those sponsors have been engaging “in an ongoing manner” with the FDA on developing the manufacturing process and clinical trial program for their vaccine, they may have to go for full approval to enter the U.S. market, according to a new FDA guidance on emergency use authorizations (EUAs) for COVID-19 vaccines. Citing the need to prioritize requests it’s receiving for vaccine EUAs, the FDA said that going forward, it may decline to review and process EUAs from vaccine sponsors that are not already working with the agency.

Larimar’s financing and FA program take a hit

The brakes have now been pumped twice at Larimar Therapeutics Inc. as the FDA placed a clinical hold on its CTI-1601 Friedreich’s ataxia clinical program and the company won’t close on a planned $95 million private placement financing. There were mortalities in the highest dose levels of an ongoing 180-day nonhuman primate toxicology study supporting extended dosing of CTI-1601, the company’s lead candidate, so the FDA said the company cannot start additional clinical trials until Larimar submits a full study report. Less than a week ago, Larimar executed a securities purchase agreement to raise gross proceeds of about $95 million in a private placement common stock financing. The Bala Cynwyd, Pa.-based company’s stock (NASDAQ:LRMR) was taking a battering at midday as shares had slumped 39%.

Travere’s sparsentan for FSGS held up by FDA, on track in Europe

Shares of Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) were trading midday at $14.54, down $3.21, or 18%, on an update regarding its sparsentan program in focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS). After hitting the interim proteinuria endpoint in the ongoing phase III study called Duplex, the San Diego-based firm contacted the FDA for pre-NDA discussions. The FDA acknowledged the high unmet need in FSGS, but said available data from Duplex will not support accelerated approval. The company no longer expects a filing this year, and said it may be able to satisfy the agency with findings from Duplex in regard to estimated glomerular filtration. Based on talks with regulators in Europe, Travere still aims for a conditional marketing authorization submission there in the second half of 2021. Sparsentan is a dual-acting antagonist of the endothelin type A and angiotensin II type 1 receptors.

Influence of AI/ML on drug discovery continues to grow

The pace at which companies are integrating the sophisticated tools of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into their drug discovery and development programs continues to accelerate, as evidenced by the creation of venture backed AI-focused biopharma companies and the growing number of drug developers entering partnerships with dedicated AI firms.

Shanghai plans big R&D subsidies for local pharma and med-tech companies

For the next three years, the government of Shanghai will hand out R&D subsidies up to ¥100 million ($15.6 million) per year to each biopharma company in the giant municipality to support innovative medicines. Medtech players can also each receive up to ¥15 million a year for developing innovative devices. Effective June 1, the policy aims to support R&D for biologics including antibodies, vaccines, gene and cell therapies, as well as innovative chemical drugs and preparations and traditional Chinese medicines.

Also in the news

9 Meters, ADC, Affyimmune, Aim Immunoiech, Altimmune, Ammax, Anixa, Aptevo, Axim, Beyond Air, Biodesix, Biofactura, Bluerock, Brainstorm, C4, Ceapro, Cellaria, Clarus, Connect, Contrafect, Dyadic, Dynamics, Elixirgen, Emergent, Exacis, Exelixis, Eyepoint, Gensight, Glycomimetics, Immunitybio, Inhalon, Jasper, Johnson & Johnson, Kahr, Karyopharm, Kintara, Kymera, Larimar, Lyell, Maat, Medivir, Merck, Mezzion, Mindmed, Mynd, Nabriva, Neovasc, Neuroone, Nikang, Odyssey, Oncopeptides, Ontario, Ori, Ose, Pacira, Progenity, Prosit, PTC, Repertoire, Revance, Roche, Sanofi, Senti, Sinovant, Synthetic Biologics, Tiziana, TLC, Transthera, Travere, Vectura, Vineti, Vistagen, Ysios, Zucara, Zydus