Ibex secures CE mark for use of Galen AI system in breast cancer detection

LONDON – Ibex Medical Analytics Ltd. has secured a second CE marking for its Galen artificial intelligence decision support system for automated interpretation of tumor biopsies, adding breast cancer to the approval in prostate cancer secured just over a year ago. The CE mark follows results from a blinded, multicenter clinical study at Institut Curie in France and Maccabi Healthcare Services in Israel. Ibex says that in the trial Galen breast demonstrated very high accuracy in detecting various types of breast cancer.