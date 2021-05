Woebot cheered by FDA breakthrough device designation for postpartum depression treatment

Woebot Labs Inc. got a bit of a pick-me-up with the FDA's decision to grant breakthrough device designation to the company's digital therapeutic for postpartum depression. The WB001 app combines cognitive behavioral therapy with interpersonal psychotherapy and an understanding of how postpartum depression affects interactions and daily life. The investigational treatment is designed as an eight-week, prescription-only intervention for women under a physician’s care.