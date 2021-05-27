There are now three FDA-backed monoclonal antibody COVID-19 treatments after the agency granted Glaxosmithkline plc emergency use authorization (EUA) for single-dose sotrovimab to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults and children as young as 12. The treatment group consists of those with a positive SARS-CoV-2 test and at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death. The FDA did not authorize sotrovimab for patients hospitalized or those who require oxygen therapy due to COVID-19. The decision was based on data showing the treatment was 85% effective. Vir Biotechnology Inc. collaborated on the program. Eli Lilly and Co. and Regeneron Inc. have the other approved antibody treatments.

EMDAC considering a potential first for type 1 diabetes

The FDA’s Endocrinologic and Metabolic Drugs Advisory Committee (EMDAC) will be weighing in May 27 on the clinical meaningfulness of a median two-year delay in the onset of type 1 diabetes (T1D) delivered by Provention Bio Inc.’s teplizumab. The adcom has been a long time in coming for a drug that’s been in development for more than a decade, as it’s changed hands at least three times. While results of a phase III trial of the drug in treating recent-onset type I diabetes were disappointing in 2011, the Provention trial evaluating teplizumab in delaying that onset demonstrated the potential of the biologic to be the first disease-modifying treatment in the space. In addition, several participants were still T1D-free more than five years after receiving a 14-day course of teplizumab. Trading of Provention shares (NASDAQ:PRVB) has been paused for the adcom, but the Tuesday rally that greeted the FDA’s positive adcom briefing documents continued Wednesday, providing a nearly 16.78% increase in Wednesday’s close of $10.68 over Monday’s close of $7.98.

Sinopharm unveils interim results for COVID-19 vaccines’ late-stage trial

HONG KONG – Following a wave of concern about the efficacy of two COVID-19 vaccine candidates developed by China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm), interim analysis of an ongoing phase III trial, published May 26 in the Journal of the American Medical Association, has shown that adults receiving at least one dose of either of the two inactivated SARS-CoV-2 vaccines had significantly reduced the risk of symptomatic COVID-19. The two vaccines tested in the trial posted efficacy rates of 72.8% and 78.1%.

Effector enters SPAC deal with Locust Walk to advance cancer pipeline

Set to complete in the third quarter, Effector Therapeutics Inc.’s merger with special purpose acquisition company Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. brings $60 million from a committed PIPE and up to $175 million held in trust. Funding should enable the achievement of multiple clinical milestones by Effector, which focuses on selective translation regulation inhibitors in cancer. The combined company will keep the Effector name as well as CEO Steve Worland and intends to list on the Nasdaq market under the ticker EFTR.

Pulmocide raises $92M to fund antifungal candidate

LONDON – Pulmocide Ltd. has closed a $92 million oversubscribed series C, providing the means to take its inhaled antifungal drug PC-945 through a global phase III registration study in invasive pulmonary aspergillosis. PC-945 is a triazole, designed for administration with an off the shelf nebulizer. Its formulation allows it to accumulate in lung airway epithelial cells and macrophages, delivering large and sustained doses to the site of infection while minimizing systemic drug levels. The phase III U.S. and European trial will compare PC-945 with standard of care in patients who have failed prior therapy.

Uniqueness of pediatric tumors is challenge and opportunity

The Research to Accelerate Cures and Equity (RACE) for Children Act is leading to deep changes in pediatric cancer research. Passed in 2017 and fully implemented in 2020, the RACE Act requires companies to investigate targeted drugs for adult cancers in pediatric cancers as well “when the molecular target of the drugs are substantially related to a pediatric cancer.”

$43M raised in series A revs Engine to advance precision oncology portfolio

Engine Biosciences Pte. Ltd., a Singapore- and Silicon Valley-based company using machine learning, combinatorial genetics and other technologies to hasten the discovery of gene interactions and biological networks underlying disease, has raised $43 million in series A financing. Polaris Partners led the round, which the company said would help it expand its portfolio of precision oncology therapeutic candidates, prepare for its first clinical programs, and scale its technology platform.

Also in the news

AB Science, ACM, Acurx, Affiris, AGT, Aim, Aptevo, Astrazeneca, Bioinvent, Boan, Cancervax, Cellphire, Concert, Daewoong, Day One, Dicerna, Dynavax, Eloxx, Emmaus, Engene, Foresee, Frazier, Gannex, Glaxosmithkline, HCW Biologics, Hightide, Horizon, Innovation, Intercept, Johnson & Johnson, Karyopharm, Legend, Medisynergics, Metagenomi, Mirecule, Molecular Partners, Myovant, Nabriva, Novartis, Novo, Ocugen, Oisín, Oncopeptides, Oncorus, Onk, Ose, Pacira, Pfizer, Pharmather, PTC, RDIF, Recce, Reviva, Sanofi, Seelos, Sinovant, Snipr, Sparta, Tarus, Timber, Transgene, Uniqure, Vir, Vistagen, Zosano