EMDAC makes close call on potential T1D game-changer

The FDA’s Endocrinologic and Metabolic Drugs Advisory Committee (EMDAC) voted 10-7 May 27 that the benefits of Provention Bio Inc.’s teplizumab outweighed its risks, but the vote was not a ringing endorsement of the anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody biologic that could be the first disease-modifying treatment for people at risk of developing type 1 diabetes (T1D).