Pediatric ALK-emy: Uniqueness of pediatric tumors is challenge and opportunity

The Research to Accelerate Cures and Equity for Children Act is leading to deep changes in pediatric cancer research. Passed in 2017 and fully implemented in 2020, the RACE Act requires companies to investigate targeted drugs for adult cancers in pediatric cancers as well “when the molecular target of the drugs are substantially related to a pediatric cancer.”