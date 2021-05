BMS adds ulcerative colitis to Zeposia’s U.S. label

Bristol Myers Squibb Co. said the FDA has approved Zeposia (ozanimod) as the first and only oral sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC). The medicine, first FDA-approved in March 2020 for certain adults with multiple sclerosis, can now be used to treat patients with moderately to severely active UC.