Biohaven's Nurtec becomes first oral CGRP for migraine prevention

The second oral CGRP antagonist to win FDA approval for acute migraine care is now the first to add preventive treatment to its label, marking a valuable win for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co. Ltd. and its oral dissolving tablet, Nurtec (rimegepant). The U.S. approval, for preventive treatment of episodic migraine, officially blesses a use for the medicine already adopted by many doctors, Piper Sandler analyst Christopher Raymond wrote, while opening up a potentially rich new stream of revenue for Biohaven.