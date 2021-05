Arthrolense wins $2M for hologram-based surgical guidance system

TORONTO – Arthrolense Inc. has just seen its bank balance swell after Lynx Equity Ltd. invested $2 million to further develop the startup’s augmented, mixed reality surgical guidance systems for hip and knee replacement. According to orthopedic surgeon and company CEO David Backstein the Arthrolense system uses vastly improved hologram-based technologies to solve problems that persist in computer navigation and robotic systems.