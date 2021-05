De novo petitions not the same as patent protection, but some exclusivity available

Medical devices have had to deal with a large body of uncertainty where patent protection is concerned, thanks principally to jurisprudence arising out of the Supreme Court. However, Mark Mansour, a regulatory attorney with the D.C. office of Dykema Gossett PLLC, said on a recent webinar that even in the absence of a patent, de novo devices can gain some market exclusivity with smart use of labeling, a practice that can help ensure that the developer can achieve the needed return on investment.