Scopio re-envisions blood analysis

Hematologists juggle two competing needs, and often multiple lenses, to really see what’s happening in a blood sample. Essentially, they need to see both the veins on an individual leaf and the forest, but lack a digitized system that can provide images of both. Scopio Labs Ltd.’s recently FDA-approved X100 with Full Field Morphology Peripheral Blood Smear (FFM-PBS) application addresses this need by combining computational photography imaging with artificial intelligence tools.