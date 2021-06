$43M raised in series A revs Engine to advance precision oncology portfolio

Engine Biosciences Pte. Ltd., a Singapore and Silicon Valley-based company using machine learning, combinatorial genetics and other technologies to hasten the discovery of gene interactions and biological networks underlying disease, has raised $43 million in series A financing. Polaris Partners led the round, which the company said would help it expand its portfolio of precision oncology therapeutics, prepare for its first clinical programs, and scale its technology platform.