Cstone and Eqrx’s sugemalimab hits primary endpoint in lung cancer study

In reporting positive data from a phase III study of sugemalimab in treating stage III non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Cstone Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. and Eqrx Inc. have the first anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody demonstrating progression-free survival in patients with concurrent or sequential chemoradiotherapy. The data built on positive data released in August from another phase III study showing sugemalimab (CS-1001) prolonged PFS when used as a first-line treatment for stage IV squamous and nonsquamous NSCLC plus standard-of-care chemotherapy, hitting the study’s primary endpoint.