SHP2 shore signal growing clearer with Amgen’s Lumakras in port

Amgen Inc.’s Merdo Gordon, head of commercial global operations, said just-approved Lumakras (sotorasib) is “priced very well compared to other targeted medicines available in the market” for cancers driven by specific mutations. “Just characterizing the launch broadly, look, it’s really hard to tell because of the variability of our reach to customers right now” – a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.