Sanofi halts pivotal test of venglustat in ADPKD for futility

Interim findings that Sanofi SA's venglustat is unlikely to provide a meaningful benefit to people with autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD) have caused the company to halt a phase II/III study of the candidate. Testing continues in other rare diseases, but the exit could be a boon for Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.'s Jynarque (tolvaptan), its generic competitors and ascendant novel ADPKD programs still underway.