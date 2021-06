Veracyte bolsters diagnostic cancer offerings with $318M Haliodx buy

Veracyte Inc. has agreed to acquire Haliodx SAS in a €260 million (US$318.1 million) deal to accelerate growth and strengthen its global footprint in cancer diagnostics. The cash and stock transaction will give Veracyte a manufacturing presence in Europe and expand its cancer diagnostics scope to eight of the 10 top cancers by U.S. incidence.