FDA’s Woodcock: RWE an evolutionary, not revolutionary transition in med tech

Acting FDA commissioner Janet Woodcock appeared at the annual forum held by the Medical Device Innovation Consortium (MDIC) and noted that real-world evidence (RWE) has tremendous potential in regulatory decision making. However, she cautioned that while “the future is very bright” for RWE, “it’s going to take longer than some of the enthusiasts might have thought” to maximize this source of data in product reviews.