France is beefing up its e-health public sector investment fund, which now stands at $120M

PARIS – French public sector investment bank Bpifrance SA is consolidating its commitment to e-health startups, with the announcement of a doubling in size of its Fonds Patient Autonome [Patient Independence Fund] to more than $120 million. Three further partners from France have also subscribed to this new fund. These are the Banque des Territoires – an offshoot of the French national public sector savings and investment fund, Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations; the Harmonie Mutuelle insurance group; and the foundation hospitals Groupe Vivalto Santé SA.